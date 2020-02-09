Kamaru Usman: Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal Beef Is ‘An Act’

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman believes if anyone is fake, it’s Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington with their beef.

Masvidal and Covington, who both train at American Top Team (ATT), were friends and former roommates until they embroiled in a war of words last year. The former claims their issues stemmed from Covington not paying a coach at ATT while the latter claims Masvidal was jealous of his success.

Regardless, Usman — who could be set to face Masvidal next after some heated confrontations of late — believes it’s all an act and something they planned from the start.

He even went on to add that the pair shared women among other things as he responded to claims from Masvidal that he was fake:

“He’s a guy, remember, that never wanted to do media,” Usman told media recently about Masvidal. “Oh, he’s too good for this. But this clown is now showing up to fights with a robe on. This guy’s wearing a suit pretending to be Tony Montana now. He’s turned into everything he said he wouldn’t be.

“I actually read something the other day that he and Colby plotted this. Back when they were sharing a room, sharing a bed together and sharing women. It is what it is. That’s what they plotted and it’s come to fruition. I’m happy to be the guy to send them both packing. Me and [ATT owner] Dan Lambert are friends. After this, he gotta put a picture of me up in that gym because I’ve ran through everybody in that gym so he’s gotta put a picture up of me next.”

The beef between Masvidal and Covington has been a topic of wide speculation in the mixed martial arts world and it looks like continuing that way.

What do you think? Is the Masvidal-Covington beef real or fake?