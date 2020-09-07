Kamaru Usman believe Tyron Woodley fighting Colby Covington is the best and worst-case scenario for him.

In the main event on September 19, Covington and Woodley are set for their rivalry fight. It has been a fight both men have called for, for over two years. The winner will no doubt be trash-talking the other so the stakes are high and for the welterweight champion in Usman, he believes it is a tough matchup for the former champ.

“I think that this is the best and possibly the worst-case scenario for Tyron Woodley,” Usman explained on the post-fight show (h/t MMAFighting). “As far as style matchups, I think this is probably one of the worst stylistic matchups for him after coming off back-to-back fights with guys that love kind of pressure him. Guys that can grapple as well and guys that kind of throw some volume.”

Yet, Kamaru Usman believes the old Tyron Woodley is back and he will show up on the 19th. He also knows if he fights like his old self, he is a tough out for Covington.

“On the flipside, this is a tremendous matchup for Tyron Woodley because Tyron Woodley is a specialist when it comes to dealing with southpaws,” Usman said. “He knows how to angle off, to kind of guide them into that big right hand that he has.

“Of course, the one thing that I feel like I’m being pulled in again is Tyron is giving me this ‘I’m back, I’m back, I’m back.’ So I’m starting to drink the Kool-Aid again. Maybe the Tyron Woodley of old is back.”

Ultimately, the welterweight champion plans on watching this fight very closely.

“I’m intrigued by this matchup,” Usman said. “I can’t wait to see it happen. Two guys that I’m familiar with and I’ll be watching closely.”

Who do you think will win, Colby Covington or Tyron Woodley?