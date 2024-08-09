Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad in fiery social media battle: ‘Colby sucks, you went to war with him twice’

Seemingly reinvigorated amid the new title reign of the surging, Belal Muhammad, former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman’s own reign atop the 170 pound division has been called into significant question by the new gold holder, amid links to a title grudge fight next.

Muhammad, the newly-minted undisputed welterweight champion, managed to scoop the divisional crown in the main event of UFC 304 last month in Manchester, landing an impressive unanimous decision win over common-foe, Leon Edwards in the pair’s title grudge rematch.

As for Usman, the Auchi veteran suffered his third consecutive loss at UFC 294 back in October, making a brief cameo in a middleweight debut, losing a controversial majority decision to the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev.

Belal Muhammad hits out at rival, Kamaru Usman

However, expected to likely return to his former welterweight stomping grounds following Muhammad’s coronation, Usman’s reign has been mocked by the Illinois native overnight on social media.

“Alright, enough of the night guy… you were never chasing me, bum,” Kamaru Usman posted on his official X account. “You were barely in the rankings when I dominated the division. FYI I have have a win over Leon, son.”

Dominated the division ? 😂😂 u beat masvidal twice and went to cardio kickboxing war with colby twice (colby sucks). u were protected by ufc.. now u can barely walk… your podcast sucks ..and ur part in black panther sucked https://t.co/59uxFb8FMX — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 8, 2024

Also welcoming a charge to his crown from the unbeaten finishing star, Shavkat Rakhmonov, the above-mentioned, Muhammad has made no bones about competing against Usman either – in a bid to establish a significant legacy as the undisputed welterweight gold holder.

