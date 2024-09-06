Kamaru Usman Responds to Belal Muhammad’s Diss: “Keep dropping corny, weak diss tracks”

Kamaru Usman was not impressed with Belal Muhammad’s diss track.

Muhammad captured the welterweight world title in July, handily defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in Manchester to bring the gold back home to Chicago. Since then, ‘Remember The Name’ has been ramping up his trash talk, going after undefeated division standout Shavkat Rakhmonov and former champion Kamaru Usman.

Flexing his creativity, Muhammad released an AI-generated diss track that poked fun a Usman’s current status inside the Octagon, having lost three straight fights.

New album dropping soon pic.twitter.com/pVMOzzeqyH — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) August 27, 2024

It’s not the catchiest of tunes, but Muhammad certainly gets an A for effort.

Kamaru Usman reminds Belal Muhammad who he’s talking to

However, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ was not amused. Addressing the recent jabs from Muhammad on his Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman was quick to remind the newly minted champ that if he ever wants to get a gander at some gold, he can come check out the six belts sitting in Usman’s trophy room.

“Imagine how I feel. I’m like ‘Who the f*ck is that guy?’,” Usman said. “I didn’t know who this guy was a couple of years ago or last year, I didn’t hear his name. I don’t even remember his name! More power to Belal if that’s how he feels. He’s paying for someone to do a diss song or whatever, that song was as corny as can be. Looking at a gold belt? I have six of them in the room next door. I can look at belts all day… “If I want his belt, I’m coming to take his belt. I want the fight, but when you’ve got him saying ‘Oh I’m going to sit down I’ll let you guys fight..’ listen, that’s not a recipe for how you make money. So it is what it is, but at some point, he’s going to have to step in there with me and we’ll have to settle it. But keep dropping corny, weak diss tracks…it was like a lullaby or something for me” (h/t BJPenn.com).

It’s been nearly a year since Usman last competed, suffering a majority decision loss against Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi last October. Before that, he dropped back-to-back bouts against Leon Edwards.

Realistically, Usman and Muhammad shouldn’t even be jawing at one another just yet. Clearly, the Nigerian fan favorite has some work to do before he’s worked his way back to title contention, but Muhammad likely likes his chances against Usman much better than against the 18-0 ‘Nomad.’