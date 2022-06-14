Most definitely going to bat for his client, Dominance MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that undisputed welterweight best and pound-for-pound number one, Kamaru Usman would defeat any combination of Jiri Prochazka, as well as former champions, Glover Teixeira, and Jan Blachowicz to become the light heavyweight champion.

Kamaru Usman draws Leon Edwards in a title rematch at UFC 278 in August

Usman, who has spent the entirety of his UFC run as a welterweight, is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 278 on August 20. in Salt Lake City – rematching the surging #2 ranked, Leon Edwards in a bid to land successful title defense number six.

The Auchi native had previously detailed how he had intended to eventually skip a middleweight division move and move all the way to 205lbs – with sights fixed on clashing with the aforenoted, Blachowicz, before his title loss to Teixeira.

However, off the back of Teixeira’s own championship defeat against Czech Republic finisher, Prochazka at UFC 275 last Saturday, Abdelaziz claims Usman would defeat any of the trio to land his second Octagon title.

“I just rewatched the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (fight), I believe @USMAN84kg (Kamaru Usman) will beat Jiri (Prochazka), Jan (Blachowicz) and Glover (Teixeira),” Ali Abdelaziz tweeted. “Not trash talking, but this is real.”

In a follow-up post, Abdelaziz claimed that Usman was never supposed to achieve welterweight spoils, and because he has, it gives him solace that he can land light heavyweight helpings.

“He (Kamaru Usman) wasn’t supposed to be here and he’s the king now (sunglasses emoji) (Nigerian flag emoji),” Ali Abdelaziz tweeted.

During his run as undisputed welterweight champion, Usman has managed to land five successful defenses of the throne – handing a pair of losses to both Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington, as well as a knockout win over former Sanford MMA training partner, Gilbert Burns.