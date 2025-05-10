In what has been a disastrous couple of months for K-1, as many of their top talents, such as Yuki Yoza, Taito Gunji, Masashi Kumura, and now the reigning bantamweight champion, Toma Kuroda, have vacated their titles and terminated their contracts in K-1.

With Toma Kuroda slated to fight on tomorrow’s SPACE ONE x BOM card, a joint event between Chinese kickboxing promotion Space One and Japan’s top Muay Thai promotion The Battle of Muay Thai (BOM), which coincidentally, Japanese Muay Thai star Nadaka Yoshinari will be competing on this card also.

Toma Kuroda’s departure may be a sinister omen for K-1’s future.

Since ONE 172, ONE Championship‘s breakout event in Japan, has focused heavily on the striking arts and the event’s notoriety. Many K-1 fighters, whether champions or contenders, have been looking to leave the promotion and sign with Chatri Sityodtong‘s company. With ONE doing everything in its power to appeal to the masses worldwide and K-1 not even making an effort for Westerners to watch their events, it’s no surprise that fighters want to compete on the biggest stage with the most viewers and highest payouts.

With Kuroda’s departure not being the first and likely not the last, this could be a dark omen for K-1. Hemorrhaging this much top talent is often a sign of impending doom for a promotion, much like how the PFL shut down Bellator once the Bellator talent opted to leave for different promotions. As things stand, the days ahead are seemingly dark for K-1, and we may witness its second downfall.