Justin Tafa slams bonus snub: “Like a walkout KO should be automatic.”

UFC heavyweight Justin Tafa (6-3) had a walk-off knockout at UFC 284 but didn’t leave RAC Arena with a performance bonus.

The 29-year-old secured a 66-second first-round KO against Parker Porter. Despite his highlight-reel KO, Tafa didn’t receive a $50,000 performance bonus.

Instead, Peth’s Jack Della Maddalena and Yair Rodriguez took home Performance of the Night honors. Maddalena secured a first-round submission against Randy Brown while Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett in the second round to capture the interim UFC featherweight title. Islam Makhachev versus Alexander Volkanovski won Fight of the Night.

Justin Tafa Believed He Was Deserving of $50K

Tafa believes his showing was deserving of a bonus. He took to Twitter to express his thoughts on being left out of the bonus pool.

“No 50K?,” Tafa said. “Like a walkoff should be automatic.”

The Auckland native has now won back-to-back fights. All of his six wins have come by KO.