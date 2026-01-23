How Justin Gaethje Plans to Turn Paddy Pimblett’s Face “into minced meat” Over 25 Minutes at UFC 324

UFC legend Justin Gaethje is ready to prove himself all over again against Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324.

On Saturday night, Justin Gaethje will lock horns with Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324 with the UFC interim lightweight championship on the line. It’s the first time that Pimblett has fought for gold in the promotion, whereas Gaethje is hoping to win the interim belt for the second time.

Alongside that victory, Justin Gaethje has also twice competed for the undisputed championship, losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. This time around, though, ‘The Highlight’ knows that this is the last opportunity he’ll get to really push for the title, even suggesting that he may retire if he’s unable to get the job done.

Following a lot of comments from ‘The Baddy’ about how this fight will go, Justin Gaethje issued his own warning during his pre-fight media scrum.

Justin Gaethje issues warning to Paddy Pimblett

“I certainly take nothing from those comments. It’s 25 minutes in time right now; what he’s saying right now does not matter. All it tells me is hopefully he’s going to be overconfident, and the last thing you can do in this sport is have a false confidence.

“He’d be crazy not to know that I’m one of the most dangerous guys he’s ever fought. I’ve been scheduled for a five‑round fight at least 20 times in my career. It’s a different ball game. I want to take him to the fourth and fifth round. I want to do the same thing I’ve done before – turn his face into minced meat.

“I’ve done it to higher‑caliber fighters, but this guy has a lot of momentum and confidence, and those are some of the most dangerous variables I’ll be facing.”