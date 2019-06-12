Justin Gaethje Wants To Go To Tony Ferguson’s ‘Dark Place’

Justin Gaethje wants
Justin Gaethje wants to go to Tony Ferguson’s “dark place” inside of the Octagon.

The former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion has been on a tear through the UFC’s 155-pound division as of late. He’s ready to share the Octagon with a premiere challenger in the weight class. Perhaps even a match-up with former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Welterweight competitor Ben Askren suggested as much on Twitter. This garnered a response from “The Highlight,” who said he’d love to go to Ferguson’s “dark place”:

“That sounds fucking fantastic. Take me to that dark place of yours @TonyFergusonXT

The 30-year-old Gaethje is currently on a two-fight win streak, in which he has knocked both of his opponents out cold. He finished James Vick with a hellacious knockout at UFC Lincoln in August. Gaethje followed that up with another huge knockout win over Edson Barboza this past March.

As for Ferguson, he is currently on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak inside the Octagon. He hasn’t been defeated since May of 2012 when Michael Johnson handed “El Cucuy” a unanimous decision defeat. In his latest outing this past weekend (Sat. June 8, 2019), Ferguson defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via second-round TKO. With the win, Ferguson is expected to receive a title opportunity next.

Given the complexity of the 155-pound division, however, don’t be surprised if Ferguson’s next fight isn’t for the gold.

