Justin Gaethje wants to go to Tony Ferguson’s “dark place” inside of the Octagon.

The former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champion has been on a tear through the UFC’s 155-pound division as of late. He’s ready to share the Octagon with a premiere challenger in the weight class. Perhaps even a match-up with former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson.

Welterweight competitor Ben Askren suggested as much on Twitter. This garnered a response from “The Highlight,” who said he’d love to go to Ferguson’s “dark place”:

“That sounds fucking fantastic. Take me to that dark place of yours @ TonyFergusonXT“

The 30-year-old Gaethje is currently on a two-fight win streak, in which he has knocked both of his opponents out cold. He finished James Vick with a hellacious knockout at UFC Lincoln in August. Gaethje followed that up with another huge knockout win over Edson Barboza this past March.

As for Ferguson, he is currently on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak inside the Octagon. He hasn’t been defeated since May of 2012 when Michael Johnson handed “El Cucuy” a unanimous decision defeat. In his latest outing this past weekend (Sat. June 8, 2019), Ferguson defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone via second-round TKO. With the win, Ferguson is expected to receive a title opportunity next.

Given the complexity of the 155-pound division, however, don’t be surprised if Ferguson’s next fight isn’t for the gold.