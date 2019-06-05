Justin Gaethje Tells ‘Pu**y’ Conor McGregor Road To Khabib Rematch Goes Through Him

Spread the word!













UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje continued his tirade against Conor McGregor on Tuesday.

Following Andy Ruiz Jr.’s shock win over Anthony Joshua this past weekend, McGregor hinted at returning to a boxing ring. With the Irishman having had just one UFC fight since November 2016, Gaethje was not pleased with the tweet as he responded a couple of days later:

“Do it the right way pu**y. Stop sh*tting on the integrity of the sport,” Gaethje wrote. “You want @TeamKhabib again you fight me, or the winner of Cowboy and Ferguson or get the fuck out of here and enjoy all that money.”

It’s not the first time Gaethje has unloaded on McGregor. “The Highlight” has repeatedly called for a fight with the former champion. As recently as last month, he also called for McGregor to be removed from the rankings if he wasn’t active.

In an ideal world, McGregor would face Gaethje or the winner/loser of Tony Ferguson vs. Donald Cerrone this weekend. However, “The Notorious” is a box office star and could easily get a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov as his next fight. UFC president Dana White even recently said he could “absolutely” see it happening.

We’ll just have to wait and see.