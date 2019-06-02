Conor McGregor Reacts To Andy Ruiz Jr. Upsetting Anthony Joshua

Spread the word!













The combat sports world is buzzing over last night’s (Sat. June 1, 2019) boxing heavyweight title bout upset.

Andy Ruiz Jr. shocked the world when he became the first man to defeat Anthony Joshua inside the ring. The Mexican-American champ downed Joshua in the seventh round via TKO. Even former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor reacted to the fight.

On Twitter, McGregor drew parallels between Ruiz’s Mexican spirit, and that of “Notorious'” former Octagon foe, Nate Diaz. Here’s what he had to say:

Boxing is great, I am going to relish another go!

I challenge Juan Manuel Mayweather to a rematch.

Under the tutelage of my old club.

We’ll see then mate. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

I know first hand the toughness of the Mexican chin.

They come up off the floor like something out of thriller.

It is never over until it’s over with the Mexicans.

God bless them.

Congrats Andy Ruiz. pic.twitter.com/8Vquwjny6z — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 2, 2019

Ruiz Jr. handed Joshua the first defeat of his professional boxing career. Of course, this now shakes up the heavyweight division and the desired super fights between the likes of Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury. Fury and Wilder also offered their thoughts on the Joshua loss shortly after the event.