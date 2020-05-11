Justin Gaethje Opens As Underdog Against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje is a betting underdog against Khabib Nurmagomedov as well as Conor McGregor.

Gaethje delivered the performance of his life to win the interim lightweight title following an impressive fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 this past weekend. As a result, he is now next in line to face Nurmagomedov.

After his performance against Ferguson, many observers certainly believe Gaethje has a chance at becoming the undisputed champion. That said, he is still going up against the best lightweight in the world in Nurmagomedov who has yet to taste defeat in 28 professional fights.

And so, “The Highlight” unsurprisingly opens as a +205 betting underdog while “The Eagle” is a -240 favorite as per BetOnline.ag.

That means you would earn $205 on a $100 wager if Gaethje wins while you would need to bet $240 to win $100 if Nurmagomedov comes out on top.

Gaethje vs. McGregor?

In what may come as a surprise to some, Gaethje is also an underdog against McGregor. The pair were seemingly slated to face each other earlier this year only for it to not come to fruition.

The Irishman certainly seems to want the fight now, at least going by his Twitter rant earlier today. And should that fight finally happen, oddsmakers remain confident in the former two-weight champion’s chances.

McGregor has opened as a -175 favorite while Gaethje is a +150 underdog.

What do you make of Gaethje’s odds?