Justin Gaethje Open To Standing By In Case Nurmagomedov Or Ferguson Get Injured

Spread the word!













Justin Gaethje is down to step in in case UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson gets injured for their scheduled April title fight.

Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson will go one-on-one on April 18 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. According to veteran mixed martial arts (MMA) reporter Luke Thomas, No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight Gaethje is willing to stand by as a backup fighter in case either Nurmagomedov or Ferguson get injured ahead of April. Of course, he’d need to be properly compensated for his services.

“.@Justin_Gaethje tells me he isn’t against the idea of being a substitute in the event Ferguson or Nurmagomedov falls out, but it’s not his preference. Would need UFC to cover cost of a training camp. Still prefers to get winner of that bout.”

.@Justin_Gaethje tells me he isn't against the idea of being a substitute in the event Ferguson or Nurmagomedov falls out, but it's not his preference. Would need UFC to cover cost of a training camp. Still prefers to get winner of that bout. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) December 2, 2019

Nurmagomedov is one of the most dominant champions MMA has ever seen. He is undefeated in his career at 28-0, coming off a submission title defense over Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. Now, he’ll take on the man who many believe has the best chance of handing him his first career loss.

Ferguson is on a ridiculous 12-fight win streak, his latest win being a TKO win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 238. He’ll finally get his long-awaited shot at, not just the lightweight title, but Nurmagomedov himself.

What do you think about Gaethje being open to standing by in case Nurmagomedov or Ferguson pull out?