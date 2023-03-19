Justin Gaethje labels Michael Bisping ‘Very unprofessional’, points to biased commentary at UFC 286

Former interim UFC lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje has taken issue with the commentary duties of former undisputed middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping at UFC 286 last night in London – claiming the Manchester native was “very unprofessional” during the event’s welterweight headliner.

Himself co-headlining last night’s pay-per-view return to London, Gaethje managed to solidify his status as a top-3 contender – defeating the streaking Rafael Fiziev in a close, hard-fought majority decision victory. The bout earned both Gaethje and Fiziev honors as Fight of the Night.

In the event’s headliner, Gaethje’s ONX Labs training partner and fellow Trevor Wittman trainee, Kamaru Usman headlined in his trilogy rubber match against Leon Edwards – himself dropping a close, majority judging loss to the Birmingham native.

Justin Gaethje questions Michael Bisping’s commentary at UFC 286

And according to Gaethje, Bisping, who was on commentary duty alongside fellow color-caller, Daniel Cormier and play-by-play lead, Jon Anik, was “very unprofessional” in his description of the events at play in the curtain closer.

“I thought [Kamaru Usman] won the fight,” Justin Gaethje told assembled media after UFC 286. “But, I’m probably as biased as the judges. Certainly not as biased as Michael Bisping – who shouldn’t have been nowhere near a microphone during that fight, it sucks.”

“It’s not my call,” Justin Gaethje said regarding commentators commenting on fighters featuring friends or teammates. “I just thought it was very unprofessional.”

Providing an update on his own fighting future off the back of his UFC 286 decision win over Fiziev, Gaethje – who called for any combination of Beneil Dariush, or past opponents, Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier next, admitted he had one last title siege in him.

“I’m taking one more run at the title, but I ain’t gonna be around much longer,” Justin Gaethje said. “So, I’m glad you guys got to enjoy this with me.”