Justin Gaethje Explains Why Dana White Is P*ssed At Him

Top lightweight contender Justin Gaethje appears to be in Dana White’s bad books. The UFC President has stated if Conor McGregor beats Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, at welterweight, he will get the next shot at the 155lb belt. This in part due to White’s perception that Gaethje is trying to sit out and wait for a title shot. According to the UFC boss, he has turned down several chances to fight. Something that never sits well with the promotion. Speaking about the situation on Sirius XM’s MMA Tonight, Gaethje appeared confused, he said.

“I’ve been trying to figure out what he’s been talking about. I know when he did that interview not too long ago, he kept saying ‘Justin Gaethje knows what I’m talking about what’s going on, he knows what’s happening.’ I literally had no idea what he was talking about, so it’s pretty crazy.”

The 155lb contender went through a list of fights which have been offered to him lately. Some he was happy to take, some he asked for certain stipulations and others he turned down.

“I’m pretty sure it was, they offered me I think Tony Ferguson when Tony Ferguson fought Cowboy (Cerrone) in June and they were looking for a replacement in that fight at the end of May,” Gaethje said. “I told them that it wasn’t enough time, but if they pushed it back a little farther I would take that fight then they turned (the offer) down. Then they asked if I want the Tony fight on the (Sept. 7) Abu Dhabi card and I said yes and he said no so I took the Cowboy fight the week after that.”

After beating ‘Cowboy’ in such emphatic fashion Gaethje had established himself as the guy at 155lbs. Neither Khabib Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor had fights lined up So he admits turning down a couple of fights that didn’t really make sense to him.

“Just recently, they offered me Charles Oliveira in Brazil or Dan Hooker in New Zealand, all while the champion didn’t have a fight, McGregor was coming back and still looking for a fight. As far as I know, that’s what the deal is.” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

Despite some harsh words from White, Gaethje has insisted he holds no grudges. He believes the UFC President is just following orders from the people above him to make the rematch between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. He’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out.