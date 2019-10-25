Justin Gaethje Blasts Conor McGregor Amidst Donald Cerrone Fight Speculation

Spread the word!













The wait may nearly be over. This week Conor McGregor announced that his UFC return has been confirmed for January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada next year. Although the UFC claims no fight has been finalized as of this writing, initial reports suggest Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone is the front-runner to fight “Mystic Mac” in January.

This doesn’t sit well with Justin Gaethje, who has been campaigning for a fight with McGregor for several weeks now. Gaethje took to Twitter to blast McGregor for seemingly accepting a fight with Cerrone – a man Gaethje just finished – instead of himself.

“First a bantamweight now the man I defeated last. I can fight in January @TheNotoriousMMA Let’s show the world the little coward you are. I won’t take your neck when you give it to me and the fetal position is not an option.”

McGregor did not confirm who his opponent was upon the announcement of his return, claiming the UFC would “flip” it if he did. However, he did note that he doesn’t care who his opponent is come January, he simply wants to get back to being active again.

“Ask the UFC who the opponent is, because I do not give a f— who the opponent is,” McGregor said.

“The people who believe in me deserve better. It is an insult to the people that believe in me that I am not fully committed. So now I am coming back and I’m fully committed. And I am eager to come back and show the best of myself for my fans around the world.”

What do you make of Gaethje’s comments towards McGregor? Do you think Cerrone will be McGregor’s opponent come January?