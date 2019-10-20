Justin Buchholz Says Men Are Better Fighters Than Women, Leslie Smith Responds

Spread the word!













Leslie Smith and Justin Buchholz recently went back-and-forth on social media after the latter claimed men were better fighters than women.

Buchholz — former head coach of Team Alpha Male — responded to a quote from Aspen Ladd who claimed her fight with Germaine de Randamie was stopped early because she was a woman.

“Can we all agree that men are better at FIGHTING than women. 🤦‍♂️” he said on Twitter.

Can we all agree that men are better at FIGHTING than women. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/kch27Cq3hc — Justin Buchholz (@JustinBuchholz) October 16, 2019

Former UFC fighter Smith caught wind of his tweet and responded:

“Hi @JustinBuchholz I’m writing a paper tonight for a class and I wonder if you would be willing to give me a couple of quotes I can use about how prevalent cultural beliefs like this are,” she replied.

Hi @JustinBuchholz I'm writing a paper tonight for a class and I wonder if you would be willing to give me a couple of quotes I can use about how prevalent cultural beliefs like this are. https://t.co/Mh3mZD9U7Q — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 20, 2019

Buchholz hit back asking if he was wrong to which Smith responded taking a dig at his professional record:

“Judging by my career compared to yours I’d say you’re wrong 🤷‍♀️” she said before adding, “I was hoping to ask you more questions but since you’d rather make a spectacle out of the conversation I guess I’m cool. Thanks for responding, kind of.”

Judging by my career compared to yours I'd say you're wrong 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/7jweOLK1KP — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 20, 2019

I was hoping to ask you more questions but since you'd rather make a spectacle out of the conversation I guess I'm cool. Thanks for responding, kind of — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 20, 2019

Buchholz wasn’t letting it go anytime soon, though. He challenged Smith to a fight soon after and said he would beat all of her opponents:

“Let’s fight then🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ I would beat all your opponents faster by ko you couldn’t beat 1 person I fought,” he clapped back.

Smith responded:

No thanks,

1) I fight for money

2) I'd rather not touch you

3) challenging women is the only thing that makes you look dumber than challenging women's fighting ability

5) you weigh more than me

6)I still have a fight career to focus on

I'm done, have a good night. — Leslie Smith (@LeslieSmith_GF) October 20, 2019

