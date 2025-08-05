‘Just Another Fight’ – Three or Five Rounds Makes No Difference for Upcoming UFC Main Event Middleweight

Roman Dolidze doesn’t care if it’s three rounds or five; the goal remains the same.

Coming off a big unanimous decision victory over Marvin Vettori in March, ‘The Caucasian’ will look to make it four in a row when he headlines UFC Vegas 109 this Saturday night inside The APEX in Las Vegas. Standing across from him will be another surging middleweight sensation, Anthony Hernandez.

It will be Dolidze’s second UFC main event in as many years, the first coming against Nassourdine Imavov in February 2024.

“Main event or not, it doesn’t change anything for me,” Dolidze told MMA Junkie of his upcoming five-rounder with Hernandez. “It’s just another fight. Little bit better preparation because of five rounds, but it’s the same fight and that’s why I’m ready.”

Roman Dolidze confident a win over ‘Fluffy’ will put him one win away from a title shot

Boasting a 9-3 record inside the Octagon, Dolidze walks into Fight Night riding a three-fight win streak, besting Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, and the aforementioned Vettori. The trio of victories was good enough to break him into the middleweight top 10, occupying the No. 9 spot.

Meanwhile, ‘Fluffy’ is sitting one spot behind Dolidze in the rankings.

After going 1-2 in his first three promotional appearances. Hernandez has won seven straight, including defeats of Roman Kopylov, Michel Pereira, and Brendan Allen.