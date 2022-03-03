Junior dos Santos is the latest MMA fighter to voice his support for Cain Velasquez who is currently facing more than 20 years in jail after being charged with attempted murder.

Dos Santos thrice shared the Octagon with Velasquez who, earlier this week, was arrested and charged with attempted murder along with nine other offences, following an incident that occurred in San Jose.

The former UFC heavyweight champion allegedly fired a handgun into a truck occupied by Harry Goularte Jr along with two other people one of those being Goularte’s stepfather.

Goularte Jr was recently charged with molesting a close relative of Velasquez. The bullet struck Goularte’s stepfather however he is expected to survive the incident.

Velasquez is also accused of ramming his truck into the vehicle the suspected pedophile was occupying after chasing it down for 11 miles in what has been described as a high-speed car chase.

Junior dos Santos Wants To See His Old Rival Released From Jail

“As combat opponents we shared the dream of winning and becoming the number one. Today as parents, the victory we want to achieve is the well-being and security of our families,” dos Santos wrote on social media.

“There is still a lot to be revealed and investigated about this situation that Cain Velasquez is involved in. But until then I believe any honest parent would do the same if they were in his shoes. May justice be done and Cain can be where he belongs to be with his family as soon as possible. #freeCain #IstandwithCain”

Junior dos Santos suports his old rival Cain Velasquez #FreeCain #IstandwithCain pic.twitter.com/WObza96rnU — Jordan Ellis (@JordanEllisUK) March 3, 2022

Do you agree with Junior dos Santos? Did Cain Velasquez do what any parent would’ve done in that situation?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.