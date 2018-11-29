Junior Dos Santos Eyes Rematches With Three Top UFC Stars

Junior Dos Santos eyes fight against former UFC heavyweight champions Cain Velasquez and Stipe Miocic leading into his next fight. He’s actually fought Velasquez three times.

First, JDS beat him by KO in just 64 seconds at the first UFC on FOX event. However, he dropped losses to Velasquez at both UFC 155 and UFC 166. He’s also looking to get revenge against Miocic and Alistair Overeem. If you recall, he suffered a loss to Miocic at UFC 211 and Overeem at UFC on FOX 17. JDS talked about wanting to get his chance at these fighters once again in a recent interview.

“That would be great to have a fourth fight with Velasquez,” Dos Santos said (H/T to MMAMania). “No doubt I would love to fight him again, I would love to fight Miocic again. And maybe even Alistair Overeem. He did great in his last fight, so maybe we can have also a rematch. I wanna fight this guy.”

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) is set to take place on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia. At this show, he’s expected to fight Tai Tuivasa in the headliner. He continued by stating that he wants to fix the mistakes that he made in these previous fights.