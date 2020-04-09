Junior dos Santos Excited About Prospect Of Fighting On Private Island

Spread the word!













Junior dos Santos is in support of fighting on UFC president Dana White’s private island.

Although UFC 249 on April 18 is expected to take place on tribal land in California, White recently revealed that he had secured a private island to stage fights. This would allow international fighters to compete as they may not be allowed to enter the United States.

And you can consider Dos Santos a fan of the idea:

“That’s what I’m taking about man Let’s make it happen Dana Everybody is at home willing to watch us beating the crap out of each other. LETS GOOOOOOOO!!!”

The former UFC heavyweight champion went further in a video posted on social media (transcript via Bloody Elbow) where he likened the prospect of fighting on an island to a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie.

“That’s movies stuff. It got me really excited,” he said. “Anything is possible for those guys. Look where we are, where MMA is going, everything because of that mindset of getting things done.

“Like I said, it’s like the movies, it’s like that Jean-Claude Van Damme movie, the one where they bring guys from different corners of the world to this island, each one representing a different martial art. It’s the roots of MMA. It’s going to be amazing if it really happens.”

Dos Santos is currently on a two-fight losing streak following TKO defeats to Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes.

What do you think of Dos Santos’ enthusiasm in competing on a private island?