Junior Dos Santos Calls Out Alistair Overeem After UFC Adelaide

Junior Dos Santos calls out former title contender Alistair Overeem following his latest win under the UFC banner inside of the Octagon. The former UFC heavyweight champion scored a second round TKO win over Tai Tuivasa in the UFC Adelaide headliner. This fight went down on Saturday night at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia on FOX Sports 1.

Following the fight, he made it perfectly clear who he wants to fight next. This comes after the fact that he listed three names including Overeem as potential opponents while leading up to this fight. The other names were Cain Velasquez and Stipe Miocic.

The first fight between JDS and Overeem came back at the UFC on FOX 17 event where Dos Santos was knocked out in 2015. Although he sees himself winning any of those rematches, he thinks a fight against Overeem makes the most sense right now.

“I see myself winning all those fights,” dos Santos said (h/t to MMAFighting). “So, I think this rematch would make a lot of sense now. Overeem is a smart guy. Every time he asks for something, it’s because he thinks it’s going to be better for him. I don’t do that type of shit. I’m asking for him because it makes sense. In my mind, it makes sense to do this rematch right now.”

At the end of the day, Dos Santos is on a certain path which is to get to a title shot. This is a title that held in 2011 and 2012 but eventually lost it to Cain Velasquez.