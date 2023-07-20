Despite recent confirmation that inaugural bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey is not currently weighing up a rumored return to the UFC, the Riverside native has been urged to consider an Octagon comeback, by the outspoken former gold holder, Julianna Peña.

Peña, the current number one ranked bantamweight contender, has yet to return to the Octagon since she headlined a UFC 277 pay-per-view event last July in Texas, suffering a one-sided unanimous decision loss to two-time foe and common-opponent, Amanda Nunes in the pair’s title rematch.

Also last featuring in the Octagon against the retired former two-weight champion, Nunes, Californian veteran, Rousey, who has since turned her talents to professional wrestling under the WWE banner, suffered a 48-second TKO loss to the Brazilian back in 2016.

And in recent weeks, the inaugural UFC bantamweight champion has been linked with a return to the Octagon, as he informed the WWE of her plans to end her spell in the professional wrestling outfit before WrestleMania in April of next year.

Julianna Peña urges Ronda Rousey to consider a UFC return

As far as Washington native, Peña is concerned, Ronda Rousey, who has since been confirmed as not currently considering a return to mixed martial arts, should firmly consider a comeback to the UFC.

“I was hopeful, I hope Ronda (Rousey) comes back,” Julianna Peña told MMA Fighting. “She’s another who’s had an ass-whooping coming to her for ten years, same as Raquel (Pennington). So, let’s go. Sometimes [she watches Ronda Rousey in professional wrestling], but I don’t pay for cable, so i don’t follow it that closely.”

Herself expected to feature in an upcoming vacant bantamweight title fight, The Ultimate Fighter victor, Peña has been linked to fights against either the aforenoted Raquel Pennington, as well as recent winner, Mayra Bueno Silva, who is fresh from a second round guillotine win against former champion, Holly Holm just last weekend.



