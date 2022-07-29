Julianna Pena is dead set on retaining her title against Amanda Nunes.

The reigning UFC women’s bantamweight queen Pena will finally face off opposite Nunes for a second time for the promotional gold in the headlining bout of UFC 277.

Julianna Pena is going to do whatever it takes against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277

During the UFC 277 pre-fight press conference, Pena expressed her willingness to go to extreme lengths to retain her title in the upcoming bout.

“I’m going to say yet again, I’m not surprised mother (f**ker),” Pena said. “I’m going to punch, kick, pull her hair. I’m going to bite her, I’m going to gouge her eyeballs out if I have to. I’m literally going to do everything in there. Trust me when I say I’m ready and willing to die. Whatever it takes, I’m going to do whatever it takes.”

Nunes fired back at Pena after hearing her prediction.

“I will be there ready to be even better than her,” she said. “She’s really going to face a lion she didn’t see last time. So, I’m ready. There’s only one lion in the jungle and that’s me.”

Nunes explained her motivation to return

Having achieved just about everything there is to achieve in the sport, it’s hard to understand why Nunes continues to fight. She explained her motivation to return and leave on a better note.

“Honestly, how I lost I couldn’t take it,” she said. “So, I went back home and I have to do this again. I make all the adjustments and the changes that I was supposed to do and I jumped camp.

“I wanted the belt back, this is what I love to do, this is the feeling that I like, and I cannot retire like that. That was my main reason. I got to fight, you know. I got to fight, I got to be there and then, I got to be there 100 percent and do my best.