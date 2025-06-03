Julianna Pena praised by Jon Anik ahead of blockbuster UFC 316 title fight

UFC commentator Jon Anik has praised Julianna Pena as we gear up for her UFC 316 title fight against Kayla Harrison.

On Saturday night, Julianna Pena will attempt to successfully defend her UFC women’s bantamweight championship against Kayla Harrison. The majority of pundits are backing Harrison to get the job done and lift the gold high but as we know, Pena thrives when she’s in the ultimate underdog role – as she proved so well by defeating Amanda Nunes to win the strap in the first place.

Of course, Julianna Pena certainly rubs people the wrong way with some of the comments she makes in the media, but nobody can deny that she’s one of the more confident fighters on the roster.

In a recent interview, Jon Anik couldn’t help but praise her for what she’s achieved and how she’s been able to do it.

Julianna Pena is ready, says Jon Anik

“I just recently went back and watched Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena 1 [at UFC 269], and that’s all the film I need to watch right now,” Anik told MMA Fighting. “[Pena’s head coach] Rick Little has said, superlative to me over the years, just how mean and nasty she is. And man or woman, she is just a nasty f*cking prick, and I just think toughness, plus cardio, plus self-belief, plus just the desire to be in the trenches, right? She’s never looking for a way out. She’s not looking to tap because the going gets tough.

“And I think that’s what you need against an otherworldly decorated two-time Olympic champion like Kayla Harrison that has to deal with a fight before the fight, like few fighters really have to deal with. And that’s probably something that I shouldn’t say in a broad sense, but I can’t help but wonder aloud how many times Kayla Harrison is going to be able to make weight in defending this belt if she’s actually able to win it. I don’t know the answer.

“There’s not a UFC women’s featherweight division, as far as I’m concerned, right now, so there are a lot of question marks on the Kayla Harrison side. But I think for me, I’m just really encouraged by Julianna Pena’s experience, her doggedness, and her sort of — as trite as it sounds — never say die attitude.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting