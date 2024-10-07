Julianna Peña Downplays Harrison’s Performance Against Vieira: ‘She Didn’t Do Anything’

Julianna Pena was not impressed with Kayla Harrison’s sophomore appearance inside the Octagon.

On Saturday, both Pena and Harrison returned to MMA’s biggest stage as part of the promotion’s UFC 307 card in Salt Lake City. In the co-main event of the evening, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ recaptured the bantamweight championship via a controversial split decision victory over Raquel Pennington.

Immediately following the fight, Pena called for a trilogy bout with former two-division queen Amanda Nunes despite ‘The Lioness’ retiring from the sport last year following a dominant win against Irene Aldana at UFC 289.

“When I saw Amanda retire that day, I was sitting cageside, and I was booing because I didn’t believe she was truly done,” Peña said at the post-UFC 307 press conference. “You hear Dana White saying that he thinks she retired too early, and then you watch her and I think she’s just twiddling her thumbs and saying, ‘What am I doing? I’m bored. Who am I if I’m not fighting in the UFC?’ “I truly do not believe she’s done. She retired too early. I think that she’s looking for something to do. That, to me, is the biggest fight in women’s mixed martial arts history because we’re 1-1,” Peña said. “My fight against her was so dominant, I made her tap. Our second time, I ran out of time. I lost a decision handily, fine. No problem. But it would be nice to put it to bed once and for all and get that trilogy fight that she ran away from” (h/t Middle Easy).

Julianna Pena was not impressed with the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s performance

In reality, Pena’s next opponent will likely be Harrison who claimed her second-straight win and 18th overall to kick off Saturday’s main card in The Crossroads of the West. The two-time Olympic gold medalist handily defeated No. 2 ranked contender Ketlen Vieira.

That should put Harrison next in line, but Pena doesn’t seem too keen on giving the former PFL champion a shot at the gold.