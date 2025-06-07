Julianna Pena is criticized by UFC legend ahead of UFC 316 title fight

UFC legend Matt Brown has been critical of Julianna Pena as she prepares to defend her UFC women’s bantamweight championship against Kayla Harrison tonight.

As we know, Julianna Pena is heading into this fight against Kayla Harrison as something of an underdog. Some may think that’s a little bit unfair, whereas others will believe that’s exactly the kind of position she deserves to be in. Either way, it’s safe to say he’s not a massive fan favorite – which is bizarre given that she’s one of the few people who has defeated Amanda Nunes.

Alas, Julianna Pena knows how to trash talk, and it’s something that’s led to a lot of negative feedback over the years. Despite that, she’s a two-time world champion, meaning we don’t think she’s going to care all too much about what everyone says.

With that being said, Matt Brown certainly had some interesting remarks for Julianna Pena during a recent podcast.

Matt Brown’s view on Julianna Pena

“I almost feel bad for Julianna going into this fight,” Brown said on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. “I don’t know how she’s gotten as far as she has. I don’t like talking trash about fighters, I don’t want to put her down—hopefully she just doesn’t hear this—but she’s exactly one of the reasons I don’t enjoy most women’s MMA. Kayla is exactly one of the reasons I do enjoy some women’s MMA.

“Kayla is a f*cking legit savage fighter and she’s good and it’s [enjoyable] to watch. Julianna, just being honest, I don’t know how she’s in the position she’s in. She doesn’t really do much of anything good. All due respect, I’m not trying to take a bunch of hate for it or anything but it just is what it is. I just don’t how you can fight that poorly and be in the top organization in the world.”

“The unfortunate part for her is she beats Amanda Nunes so of course now she gets a fight like Kayla Harrison but that’s unfortunate for her,” Brown said. “It’s going to get her a little bit of press, we’re talking about it, she might get a little bit better payday for this, I don’t really know what her contract is or anything but now she’s got to go fight Kayla Harrison.

“That’s not going to be an enjoyable night for her. She might look back and be like ‘God, I wish I never beat Amanda Nunes, they would have never put me in this shit.’ She might start thinking that in the middle of the first round. Like god, how did my life turn out like this and why am I in this situation?”

