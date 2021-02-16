UFC middleweight Julian Marquez has emphatically shut down the people claiming he blew his chance with Miley Cyrus.

Marquez picked up a come from behind submission win at UFC 258 this past weekend.

The 30-year-old used his post-fight interview to ask Cyrus to be his valentine.

“I’ve been waiting 31 months to get on this damn mic and call these people out right now,” Marquez said. This is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus! Will you be my valentine?”

To everyone’s surprise the popstar responded positively to the “call out” and asked Marquez do just one thing before she agrees to his proposition.

Unfortunately, Marquez decided to overplay his hand and asked Cyrus to get a tattoo with his nickname before they could go any further.

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Many believed the budding romance was over when Cyrus the below image on her Instagram story.

JULIAN MARQUEZ REALLY FUMBLED THE BAGGGG pic.twitter.com/Aa4KDmbC29 — EricSama 💯 (@EricSamaNYC) February 15, 2021

In an interview with BJPENN.com, Marquez was adamant that has not blown it with the singer and hinted that their relationship is progressing behind the scenes.

“The thing is, they all want to talk about how I blew my chance but I didn’t miss my chance, I can tell you that right now,” Marquez said. “I did not miss my chance. There are a lot more things going on. A gentleman doesn’t post about it on social media but that doesn’t mean nothing is going on. This is also me. Most people don’t understand that, that is me. I will go after what I want because I want it. I don’t need permission, I go after what I want because that is me. Miley Cyrus, I have loved her for a long time, I think she is great. She has done so many amazing things and it felt right and we both needed a Valentine’s. But, I didn’t miss my chance.”

Do you think Julian Marquez will actually date Miley Cyrus?