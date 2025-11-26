Joshua Van rejects ‘old vs young’ storyline for Alexandre Pantoja title fight

UFC flyweight contender Joshua Van doesn’t want there to be any kind of old vs young storyline attached to his upcoming showdown with Alexandre Pantoja.

In the co-main event of UFC 323, 24-year-old Joshua Van will challenge 35-year-old Alexandre Pantoja for the UFC flyweight championship. While fans and pundits alike are split regarding which way this one is going to go, there is a certain acknowledgement that there’s a real gulf in both experience and age between Van and Pantoja.

Right now, Pantoja is one of the most impressive champions in all of mixed martial arts, and that can’t be overlooked. At the same time, Van is one of the most electric prospects ever seen at 125 pounds, and he has the potential to bring through an entirely new generation of flyweight stars if he can rise to the level of superstardom that many expect of him.

In a recent interview, though, Joshua Van spoke specifically about the narrative surrounding this contest.

Joshua Van’s view on old vs young storyline with Alexandre Pantoja

“I don’t like that,” Van said. “You know how people say he’s unbeatable and stuff like that? I don’t want people to turn this into old vs. young. I don’t like that. This is the guy, the Pantoja that everybody says is unbeatable. I don’t want to hear, ‘Oh, he’s old. He’s getting old this and that.’ I feel like he will come in, and he’ll be the best Pantoja you can see.”

“I feel like I’m going to knock him out inside three rounds,” Van said. “If not, it’s going to be a war. You know Pantoja. That motherf*cker is going to bring it, and I’m going to bring it. I’m thinking inside three rounds, but I’m prepared for a five rounder, too. Yeah, let’s just see come Dec. 6. Because you know we can all make game plans, but come fight day, it’s completely different. I’m well-prepared for everything, man, of what he’s going to bring to the table come fight night.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie