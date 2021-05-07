The School of Self-Awareness leader, Joshua Fabia has made accusations that UFC president, Dana White, and as well as long-time promotional matchmaker, Sean Shelby have been sleeping with fighters under the organization’s banner.



Fabia, most notably is the trainer, manager, and head coach of former lightweight championship challenger and The Ultimate Fighter 1 victor, Diego Sanchez, and has hit the headlines throughout the last two weeks, following the Albuquerque native’s release from the UFC following a sixteen-year stay.



The controversial manager had requested Sanchez’s entire medical history from the UFC during his sixteen-year stint prior to a scheduled retirement fight against Donald Cerrone this weekend at UFC Vegas 26, resulting in a phone call with UFC Chief Business Officer and lawyer, Hunter Campbell.



In the conversation, which was leaked on Sanchez’s official Instagram account, Campbell detailed how he would be sending Fabia and Sanchez’s attorney an email requesting information regarding his short-term or long-term health, and expressed that if Sanchez wasn’t feeling “100%” — he would be pulled from the card and released from the promotion.



Campbell said that he can’t be in a situation wherein a couple of years time, a fighter is dealing with the neurological effects from competing in professional mixed martial arts, and their representatives are claiming that the promotion allowed him to compete despite knowing his physical or mental condition.



Handed his release after neither Fabia nor Sanchez’s attorney confirmed whether or not Sanchez was dealing with health issues, Sanchez seemed to offer his services to Bellator MMA, ONE Championship, BKFC, and Brave CF.



Criticized by many in the MMA community for how he has been dealing with Sanchez’s career since he became a part of his team following the New Mexico native’s split from his wife, Fabia has claimed that he is just trying to protect himself and Sanchez by recording their interactions with Campbell and the UFC broadcast crew, before claiming that White and Shelby have been sleeping with UFC fighters.



“Why isn’t nobody talking about, that the reckoning happened, and that Dana White gets to fu*k fighters?” Fabia said during an interview with John Gibson. “How many female fighters has he (White) has sex with? How many female fighters has Sean Shelby had sex with? This is the truth, man.“



“And so, let’s just get real,” Fabia continued. “There’s a lot of dirty, ridiculousness, and if you don’t want to clean it up and address it, and do this, yeah, man — I do have to show videos. I do have to show things because nobody else has recorded anything. Nobody else has protected themselves. Nobody else protected their fighter.”



Speaking following his release from the promotion, former title challenger, Sanchez claimed that he was fearful for his life and that he believes the UFC may come after him in the future as a result of his speaking out against the promotion.



“I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life,” Sanchez said. “I’m fearful that this company (the UFC), this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe I, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.“



Reacting to the news of Sanchez’s release from the promotion last week, the aforenoted, White detailed that he’s fearful for Sanchez’s wellbeing, and that the “batsh*t nuts” Fabia has taken control of the veteran’s life.



“I have an incredible, amazing relationship with Diego (Sanchez) and I like him very much and I hope he is OK,” White said. “One of the sad things that happens, not just in fighting but in sports, and I want you to quote me on this, are these creepy weirdos who come from God knows where and leech onto fighters or athletes. They never do any good for them.“



“Somehow, this creep got into Diego’s life and has been controlling him,” White explained. “You saw the video of him chasing guys in the Octagon with a knife. How (expletive) nuts is that? He goes to the commission and tells them that he’s taught Diego this death touch. It goes on and on with this guy. He goes into the production meeting and tells the commentators what they should be saying? The guy is batsh*t nuts. He worked his way into Diego’s life and has gotten control over him. I just want the best for Diego.“