Exclusive – Josh Quinlan targets end-of-year UFC return following blistering KO of Jason Witt in San Diego

Off the back of spectacular one punch knockout win over Jason Witt last weekend on the preliminary card of UFC San Diego at the Pechanga Arena, promotional newcomer, Josh Quinlan has earmarked his second Octagon appearance for the end of this annum.

Quinlan, who had gained much attention after he was flagged by the NSAC (Nevada State Athletic Commission) for a failed drug test after he tested positive for steroid metabolites, saw his first round, opening minute knockout win over Logan Urban on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September of last year, overturned to an official ‘No Contest’.

Making his Octagon bow last weekend on the preliminary card of UFC San Diego ahead of Marlon Vera’s stunning fourth round high kick knockout win over former two-time bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz – Josh Quinlan stole the preliminary card show with a brutal win of his own.

Walking the aforenoted, Witt onto a massive left hook, Quinlan felled his opponent, immediately knocking him unconscious, while earning plaudits for his decision to refrain from raining down with further ground strikes.

Speaking with LowKick MMA reporter, James Lynch, Quinlan insisted he was in no rush to land his second Octagon walk, however, laid out a timeline in the region of November or December as likely ideal.

“You know, maybe – I’m regrouping, I feel great, there’s no injuries, there’s always room for improvement, you know,” Josh Quinlan said. “I don’t wanna rush back in there thinking, I’m coming off a good win, ride the momentum. There’s always room for improvement. I wanna improve my wrestling, I wanna improve my takedown defense, that’s something I’ve been working on. … I enjoy the process of getting better.”



“I would forward to being a new martial artist when I get back in there – I’m not going to rush back in there because, you know, someone’s – just like anything, someone’s gonna figure out the puzzle. Someone’s gonna figure out a good game plan against me that might put me on the other side of it, so. … Yeah, maybe by the end of the year, maybe by November (or) December, or the beginning of next year.”

Josh Quinlan has yet to go the distance professionally since his 2019 bow

Undefeated in seven professional outings, Josh Quinlan, who thrice competed under the banner of the LFA, Quinlan has secured four knockout wins to go with a further two submission stoppages since beginning his career back in April 2019.