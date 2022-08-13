Josh Quinlan flattens Jason Witt with brutal left hook KO in Octagon debut – UFC San Diego Highlights

What a statement to make in your promotional bow — as Josh Quinlan maintains his undefeated record and improves to 5-0 professionally, stopping Jason Witt with a stunning first round knockout on the preliminary card of UFC San Diego inside two minutes.

Quinlan, who entered tonight’s preliminary card matchup with Witt off the back of five prior victories and a previous ‘No Contest’ on Dana White‘s Contender Series — sprung with a beautifully placed and timed left hook, dropping Witt in just two minutes.

Receiving plaudits for his further restraint, Quinlan measured up a what would come as a brutal follow-up shot on the chin of Witt, whom was unconscious, however, pulled his strike as he landed in the Octagon with a massive debut victory in the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Josh Quinlan’s spectacular KO win against Jason Witt