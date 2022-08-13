Josh Quinlan flattens Jason Witt with brutal left hook KO in Octagon debut – UFC San Diego Highlights

By
Ross Markey
-
Josh Quinlan
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC
Click To Subscribe To LowKick on YouTube

What a statement to make in your promotional bow — as Josh Quinlan maintains his undefeated record and improves to 5-0 professionally, stopping Jason Witt with a stunning first round knockout on the preliminary card of UFC San Diego inside two minutes.

Quinlan, who entered tonight’s preliminary card matchup with Witt off the back of five prior victories and a previous ‘No Contest’ on Dana White‘s Contender Series — sprung with a beautifully placed and timed left hook, dropping Witt in just two minutes.

READ MORE:  Michael Chandler questions Dustin Poirier's desire ahead of UFC 281 bout: "Does he have it anymore?"

Receiving plaudits for his further restraint, Quinlan measured up a what would come as a brutal follow-up shot on the chin of Witt, whom was unconscious, however, pulled his strike as he landed in the Octagon with a massive debut victory in the UFC.

Below, catch the highlights from Josh Quinlan’s spectacular KO win against Jason Witt

Ross Markey
Aspiring mixed martial arts reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR