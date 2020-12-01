A flyweight bout between former title challenger Joseph Benavidez and Askar Askarov is in the works for March.

That’s according to multiple reports following an initial report from Russian journalist Igor Lazonin stating it would take place at the UFC 259 pay-per-view event scheduled for March 6. There is no location or venue for the event as of now.

Benavidez will be looking to bounce back after suffering two consecutive defeats to current flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo. He would get knocked out by the Brazilian in their first meeting back in February.

Their second meeting in July saw Benavidez suffer three knockdowns en route to getting submitted in the first round by Figueredo.

As for Askarov, he will be looking to earn the biggest win of his career against Benavidez. The Dagestan native is on a two-fight winning streak following unanimous decision victories over Tim Elliot and Alexandre Pantoja.

A win over a longtime veteran and contender in Benavidez could see him enter title contention next.

The date is also ideal as while Figueiredo is set to defend his title against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256 on December 12, Garbrandt has called for a fight with the former on March 6.

If that were to get booked, should anything happen to either fighter, one of Benavidez or Askarov could step in.

What do you think of this matchup?