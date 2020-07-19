Joseph Benavidez is taking his latest loss like a champion.

Benavidez failed once again in his quest to become UFC flyweight champion after getting submitted by Deiveson Figueiredo in their Fight Island 2 headliner on Saturday night.

Unlike his previous attempts, however, this was completely one-sided. Benavidez was notably dropped multiple times en route to his submission defeat in what was a brutal affair overall.

However, he remains grateful not only for the opportunity he had to run things back with Figueiredo, but also for life itself.

“To do this and to be able to do this is a blessing in itself and that’s just on the fight side, I’m grateful for the opportunity,” an emotional Benavidez said at the post-fight press conference. “… I looked at my wife. I was so grateful for that. Nothing can be bad at the end of the day. Going home and having someone that makes you feel like the best every day.

“I sit here humbled, impressed by him and grateful I got the opportunity to go out there and display what I prepared for… Life comes at you fast, man.”

Benavidez Doesn’t Want To Go Out Like That

That said, Benavidez isn’t done with the sport yet.

After four cracks at UFC gold, he acknowledges he will more than likely not get another title shot again. But one thing is for sure — he isn’t going out like that and hopes to have a different ending in what could be one last fight.

“I’m not going out like that,” he added. “Nothing’s guaranteed in this sport for sure, but I’m not going to get another title shot and I don’t want to go out on that, so I just want to go out with another fight and after that, there’s nothing else for me to do.

“I’m not going to beat 10 guys again. I know that was my last title shot. Like I said, I don’t want to go out on that.”

"I'm not going out like that… I'm not gonna get another title shot and I don't want to go out on that."@JoeJitsu spoke about his future after #UFCFightIsland2 pic.twitter.com/wcl7H4Xhx5 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 19, 2020

What do you think of Benavidez’s response? Do you think he should keep fighting? Move up? Or just call it a day after having one more fight?