Duško Todorović Dominates with Stunning First-Round Submission Over José Medina – Noche UFC Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Duško Todorović made easy work of José Medina in the Noche UFC featured prelim.

A straight right from Todorović busted open Medina. From there, it didn’t take Todorović long to get Medina down to the mat and cinch in a quick rear-naked choke, forcing Medina to tap out almost immediately.

Official Result: Duško Todorović def. José Medina via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of Round 1.

With the win, Todorović snaps a three-fight losing skid under the UFC banner and improves his overall MMA record to 13-6. As for Medina, the Bolivian drops to 0-3 inside the Octagon and has now lost four straight fights, including his 2024 appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Check Out Highlights From José Medina vs. Duško Todorović at Noche UFC:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

