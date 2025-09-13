Duško Todorović Dominates with Stunning First-Round Submission Over José Medina – Noche UFC Highlights
Duško Todorović made easy work of José Medina in the Noche UFC featured prelim.
A straight right from Todorović busted open Medina. From there, it didn’t take Todorović long to get Medina down to the mat and cinch in a quick rear-naked choke, forcing Medina to tap out almost immediately.
Official Result: Duško Todorović def. José Medina via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:21 of Round 1.
With the win, Todorović snaps a three-fight losing skid under the UFC banner and improves his overall MMA record to 13-6. As for Medina, the Bolivian drops to 0-3 inside the Octagon and has now lost four straight fights, including his 2024 appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series.