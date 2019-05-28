Jose Aldo’s Coach Favors Frankie Edgar Over Max Holloway

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo’s coach Andre Pederneiras believes Frankie Edgar will emerge victorious over Max Holloway.

Edgar will finally challenge Holloway for the featherweight title at UFC 240 which takes place July 27 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Pederneiras has helped prepare Aldo for both competitors twice each, and believes “The Answer” will come out on top.

“I think Edgar will beat Holloway,” he told Combate (via Bloody Elbow). “Frankie moves around a lot, and Max, although, he keeps constant pressure, he is not a one-punch knockout kind of guy, so that makes it difficult.

“Besides, Edgar is good at taking people down, I think he will keep a short distance, will thrown in some takedowns and touch Holloway a lot. A Frankie win favors Aldo.”

Edgar Win Benefits Aldo

It’s not surprising that Pederneiras has chosen Edgar. Aldo successfully defended his featherweight title against him twice. However, the Brazilian was unable to prevent himself getting finished by Holloway twice.

With a new champion, especially one that Aldo has beaten before convincingly, he will get a chance at regaining his title.

But having lost to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this month, it seems unlikely that Aldo would get to skip over him, especially with the Aussie already p*ssed off at not receiving the next crack.

However, crazier things have happened in the UFC.