Jose Aldo’s Coach Andre Pederneiras Tests Positive For COVID-19

Pederneiras Isolating At Home After Positive Test

Jose Aldo’s head coach Andre Pederneiras is the latest in the mixed martial arts world to test positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced by Pederneiras himself as the Nova Uniao coach gave an interview to Combate before taking to social media (translation via MMA Junkie).

“Good morning everyone!

“I took the Covid-19 test and it was positive. I am well, fulfilling my isolation at home, and my biggest concern at this moment is to continue our fundraising campaign, because the hunger of the less fortunate cannot fail to be quenched due to a MOMENTARY low medical in the middle of this war that we are fighting, to feed the less fortunate.

“Regardless of whether I am unable to go to the street, our army of ATHLETES AND COLLABORATORS will continue to distribute the basic food baskets at the scheduled times – and as soon as I am free, I will be back in front of everything, buying and distributing the food TOGETHER WE WIN THIS WAR.

“Every week I go to the bank to get the statement to account for the campaign. Unfortunately, this week I will have to post the cell phone statement (which I don’t like to do because it doesn’t show the name of André Pederneiras Institute and the value together), but as soon as I’m released to leave, I’ll post the statement the way it came making.

“The motto of my life has always been FIGHTING TO WIN, and it will be no different now!! My thanks to everyone who is donating and helping these people in need in some way.”

As mentioned, Pederneiras is currently organizing a local food drive to help local residents affected by the ongoing pandemic, and it certainly seems he’s putting that above his own health.

While that is a great gesture from the legendary coach — who along with Aldo, has also trained Renan Barao and Junior dos Santos — hopefully he has a quick and speedy recovery from COVID-19 as he continues to isolate at home.