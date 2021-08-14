Jose Aldo has ruled out the possibility of him crossing over into boxing to take on internet celebrities.

MMA fighters are flocking to boxing for the bumper paydays that are being offered to partake in novelty fights.

Aldo respects the fighters that are financially benefiting from these types of bouts but says he has no interest in partaking in one of them as he is focused on becoming a UFC champion once again.

“I’m focused on fighting in the UFC, on being champion,” Aldo told AG Fight. “That’s what keeps me motivated, making me look for new things and always learning until I’m champion again. I like boxing, but I wouldn’t do a marmalade (illegitimate fight) like that, fighting a YouTuber. I respect those who do it, because the financial side is very good, but according to my philosophy I don’t see myself making a marmalade like that, facing a guy who has never done a martial art.”

Aldo went on to reveal that if he ever did crossover into boxing it would be to face elite-level fighters, not internet celebrities.

“(If I fought boxing) The idea was to fight other fighters who have a name, who were champions,” Aldo said. “But for that I would have to do several boxing matches beforehand, show my skill and that I’m able to get to face someone in boxing.”

Aldo is fresh off an impressive win over Pedro Muhnoz at UFC 265. The former featherweight champion rolled back the years as he dominated his compatriot over three rounds to stretch his current win streak to two.

