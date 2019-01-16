Jose Aldo Reveals Plans For MMA Retirement

Jose Aldo’s mixed martial arts (MMA) career is beginning to wind down.

The Brazilian MMA legend only has a few fights left before he hangs up his gloves for good. Aldo recently spoke at a media day in Rio de Janeiro. “Scarface” revealed that he plans on fighting three more times this year before retiring (via MMA Fighting):

“I want to end my career here in Brazil. That’s what we have planned,” Aldo said. “I want to do these three fights… I’ll fight in Fortaleza now, and I’m already negotiating my next one for May (UFC 237), if I’m not mistaken in Curitiba, and then finish it in the second semester, which I know will have another event in Brazil.”



Aldo’s longtime coach and manager Andre Pederneiras revealed that they asked the UFC to put Aldo’s remaining three fights in Brazil so he can retire in his home country:

“We asked them to complete Aldo’s contract fighting in Brazil so he could give the final three fights of his career to the Brazilian fans here,” Pederneiras said.

“That’s his will, that’s what he asked Dana (White), and apparently that’s what’s going to happen.”



The first of those three fights will go down early next month (Sat. February 2, 2019). Aldo will face rising 145-pound contender and fellow countryman Renato Moicano. The pair will co-main event UFC on ESPN+ 2 from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Aldo recently picked up his first win since July 2016.

He finished Jeremy Stephens at UFC on FOX 30 last July. Perhaps now Aldo can rack up another win streak and exit the UFC with a title opportunity.