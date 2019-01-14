Renato Moicano is “prepared for war” against Jose Aldo at UFC on ESPN+ 2 in February.

The show goes down from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil on February 2, 2019. This is undoubtedly the biggest fight of the 29-year-old’s career, and as he tells MMA Junkie, he isn’t taking it lightly:

“People have to remember that Aldo isn’t just any opponent,” Moicano said. “He’s a legend, a champion. He’s a guy whom I highly respect, a great opponent and I’m thinking only about beating him on Feb. 2. What happens later, happens later.

“Right now I’m focused, training like I’ve never trained before. Really dedicating myself for this opportunity. I’m preparing for the best possible Aldo.

“On the fight against (Jeremy) Stephens, I thought he was looking good … I think he still has a lot of power in his strikes, he’s very much alive in the fight. So, really, I’m prepared for a war.”

Moicano has defeated some tough names at featherweight, including Jeremy Stephens and Cub Swanson. He’s currently on a two-fight win streak after suffering his first career loss to Brian Ortega in July of 2017. As for Aldo, he’s finally coming back into his own.

After back-to-back knockout losses to Max Holloway, “Scarface” picked up a much-needed TKO win over Jeremy Stephens in July. With a win, either man could very well push themselves into title contention.