Jose Aldo Reacts To Conor McGregor Defending His Weight Cut

Spread the word!













Jose Aldo showed appreciation for Conor McGregor after the latter defended him.

Aldo is set to make his bantamweight debut when he faces Marlon Moraes on the main card of UFC 245 this Saturday in Las Vegas. Leading up to the event, the big topic is how he’s looking. Aldo already struggled to make 145 and he’s now looking even more drained sparking health concerns.

Despite all the concern, Aldo says he feels great. And when Ariel Helwani questioned the move down, McGregor notably defended his old rival’s decision:

“I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division.”

When made aware of McGregor’s comments, Aldo responded:

“Of course I took it to heart,” Aldo said on media day (via BJ Penn). “All of the great champions know what type of sacrifice it takes for us to achieve things. The other people, the other fighters, they can only dream of this.

“So it means a lot to me that it comes from him (Conor McGregor). He is a champion in two-weight classes. He knows the sacrifices that I’ve had to make and I really take the comment/compliment to heart.”

After their heated rivalry back in 2015, it’s nice to see the two see eye-to-eye on one thing at least.

What do you make of their interaction?