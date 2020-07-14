Jorge Masvidal Would Turn Down Conor McGregor Fight For Kamaru Usman Rematch

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share Pin Share Tweet Email

Jorge Masvidal is hellbent on facing Kamaru Usman again.

Masvidal stepped in on six days notice to face Usman for the welterweight title in the UFC 251 headliner this past weekend. Despite a promising start, “Gamebred” was eventually dominated by “the Nigerian Nightmare” who utilized effective clinch work and wrestling to grind out the unanimous decision victory.

Despite stepping in on short notice, Masvidal gave full credit to Usman for the win but expressed his desire in wanting a rematch on a proper camp. The feeling remains the same a couple of days later when asked which fight he wanted next.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Masvidal told ESPN (via MMA Junkie). “Could they offer me bigger names that pay me more money? Yes. For a fact. But if it’s up to me, Usman.

“For me stepping up on six days’ notice when no one else would. Because no one else would. A lot of people are saying that they would, but who else did it? Ask Dana (White). Who else was actually like, ‘Hey, Masvidal didn’t do it, I’ll do it. I’m right here.’ So, if it’s up to me Usman right away. I don’t care if they can offer me a bigger fight or not, I would like to fight Usman.”

‘Stubborn’ Masvidal Would Turn Down McGregor

Masvidal is so stubborn in wanting the Usman rematch that he would even be willing to turn down a lucrative fight with Conor McGregor.

Masvidal feels he is already making enough to last him forever. That is why his urge to prove he is better than Usman will trump the money.

“You could tell me (I’m fighting Conor) McGregor right now and will pay me X, Y, Z dollars: ‘The biggest pay-per-view event in history,’” Masvidal said. “I feel I get compensated well enough now that I keep making the right decisions I’ve been doing, then this money is forever money.

“So it’s not about money. It’s about I want that damn belt and I’m stubborn and I know I’m better than Usman and I want to prove it. I want to fight again. I’m not going to take nothing from him. He won the first one. Let’s do it again and that’s it. Then after that then whatever comes next after that. But Usman’s the thing I want the most. The immediate rematch with Usman.”

Even if UFC offered @GamebredFighter an opportunity to headline "the biggest PPV event [in] history" against Conor McGregor, Masvidal says he'd turn it down for a rematch with Kamaru Usman.



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/Ewb70QU7is — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 14, 2020

