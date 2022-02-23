Jorge Masvidal will face off against Colby Covington at UFC 272 on March 5 to decide once and for all who is the true king of Miami but for some reason, the fight will take place in Las Vegas.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Masvidal confirmed that he one day hopes to fight in front of his hometown fans but will not do so until the UFC pays him properly for what is sure to be a massive event in Miami.

“I have no clue (when I will fight in Miami),” Masvidal said in Spanish. “There’s a price for that. The UFC wants me to bring the show to Miami. They’ve never been able to sell out the arena in Miami, and they have a horse that thinks he can do it, and that’s me. But if they don’t give me the money that I deserve, I’m not going to do it. I want to do it. I want to fight for my people here, but I can’t let them take advantage of that.

“We’ve had conversations about that and what was offered was a pittance. They’re taking advantage of what I bring to the table in the city of Miami. For me, it’s easy: Give me what I deserve, and I’ll do whatever. If you don’t want to give me that, then no. I’m not going to sell myself short.”

Jorge Masvidal & The UFC Are Often At Odds About Finances

After picking up four consecutive wins and becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport, Masvidal found himself at odds with the UFC while negotiating his fight with welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman.

Things got seriously heated between the two parties and at one point ‘Gamebred’ even called from his release from the promotion before signing a bumper deal to stay with the MMA leader.

Until now, it appeared Masvidal was perfectly happy with his current contract but he says there’s room for improvement, especially if the UFC is hoping he’ll help them sell out a show in Miami.

“Whenever you see me fight here in Miami, that means things are in order,” Masvidal concluded.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will ever fight in Miami for the UFC?

