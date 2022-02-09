Jorge Masvidal has sent a warning message to former friend and teammate Colby Covington ahead of the pair’s matchup at UFC 272.

Following on from their falling out both men began working their way up the welterweight rankings having both earned title shots in recent years. Now less than a month away from when the two are set to fight and it appears things are beginning to heat up even more between the pair.

Jorge Masvidal Fires Shots At Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal took to social media to continue from where he left off and directly tagged Colby Covington in his latest barrage of abuse.

“At the home, the temple, home to some real motherf*ckers. Left and right, I’m not the only one here that’s a bad motherf*cker. Many bad motherf*ckers here. But not your b*tch ass that got kicked out from here. Damn, man. I know it hurts every time you see that sh*t.

£I know what a sensitive b*tch you are and how you read comments and cry. I can’t imagine every time you see this symbol, it just hurts, man. Keep talking sh*t though. I can’t wait.

“March 5th is getting closer, so is this knee to your temple. Not only am I going to break your face in a very violent way but the UFC is going to see you’re such a liability that they’re gonna kick you out, bro.

Then it’s going to be back to Indian reservations where you can fight, maybe you can co-main event or some sh*t like that because I don’t even think you can main event after I’m done with you, in any show. I’m gonna f*ck you up, man. Keep talking that sh*t though. March 5th can’t come close enough. See you soon, b*tch. Never forget.”

Unusually for Colby Covington, he didn’t respond and has remained quiet throughout most of Jorge Masvidal’s attacks including Masvidal’s video calling out ‘The Real Street Judas’. (transcribed by Mmafighting.com)

Who do you see getting their hand raised at UFC 272?

