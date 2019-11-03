Jorge Masvidal Will F*ck Up ‘Midget’ Conor McGregor

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal maintains that Conor McGregor would be no match for him.

Masvidal made it three victories in a row following his TKO (doctor stoppage) win over Nate Diaz in the UFC 244 headliner on Saturday night. Despite the controversial nature of the stoppage, “Gamebred” was dominating proceedings for the entirety of the 15 minutes and was the deserving winner.

While there are calls for a rematch, many feel Masvidal should get a title shot next. Another possibility is another lucrative fight with Conor McGregor. But as he’s mentioned for a while, Masvidal believes things would not end well for the Irishman if they faced each other:

“You know what the f*ck I’ll do to that little dude,” Masvidal said at the post-fight press conference. “I’ll f*ck that little guy up. He’s a f*cking midget. Dana White, president of this motherf*cking company said I’m too much man for him. I get it why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he’s been pulling. But he don’t want this shit.

“He’s just talking so he gets his name out there. He was cheering for Nate. … You see he punches old people in the face because those are fights he could win. He don’t want this sh*t. … You can’t get that dude to sign the paper.”

It looks like McGregor is fighting Donald Cerrone in his comeback anyway. But a fight with Masvidal would certainly be an exciting one down the line.

Would you want to see McGregor face Masvidal? Who wins?