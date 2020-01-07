Jorge Masvidal Especially Wants To Fight ‘Owl Dude’ Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













One of the biggest questions heading into the beginning of the UFC’s 2020 is who will Jorge Masvidal fight first?

Masvidal certainly has plenty of options, and those options include a welterweight title fight with current champion Kamaru Usman. Of course, recently, Usman suggested he doesn’t know who Masvidal is. Despite these comments, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has been taking shots at Masvidal as of late.

This seems to have lit a fire in Masvidal, who told “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” yesterday (Mon. January 6, 2020) that he “especially” wants a shot at “owl dude” Usman. (H/T MMA News)

“If it’s up to my doing, everybody is getting it,” Masvidal said. “Especially that owl dude. I’m going owl hunting. I want some owl soup. This dude, man, he’s a little disrespectful with that, ‘Who?’ (Expletive), bro. You (expletive) know who, and if you don’t, we’ll get in that ring, and you’ll find out who I am, my brother. I will gladly introduce myself to you in the ring.”

Usman comes off a successful welterweight title defense over Colby Covington at UFC 245. He finished Covington in the fifth round after breaking “Chaos'” jaw midway through the fight. Now, he could potentially be looking at another matchup with an American Top Team (ATT) product.

What do you think about Masvidal wanting a crack at Usman? Who are you picking in that potential matchup?