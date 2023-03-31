Report – Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington title fight targeted to take place at UFC London event

According to reports this Friday evening, an undisputed welterweight title fight between division champion, Leon Edwards, and the current #2 ranked challenger, former interim champion, Colby Covington is currently being targeted for an unspecified UFC event in London, England.

As per an initial report from Sports Illustrated, the outlet has learned how Birmingham native, Leon Edwards has been pegged to fight Clovis contender, Covington in his second attempted defense of the welterweight crown later this year.

UFC aiming for Leon Edwards-Colby Covington bout to take place in Londonhttps://t.co/ILCdyvv5AD — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) March 31, 2023

And furthermore, the UFC are reportedly aiming for a second consecutive homecoming for the Team Renegade BJJ & MMA mainstay at a planned event in the English capital. At the time of publication, an official location, venue, or date for the earmarked London card has yet to be determined.

Headlining UFC 286 earlier this month at The O2 Arena in the capital, Leon Edwards managed to bookend his trilogy with common-foe, Kamaru Usman with a close, majority decision triumph over the Auchi, Nigeria native.

As for Covington, the current #2 ranked challenger has been sidelined since March of last year, headlining UFC 272 against arch-rival and former teammate, Jorge Masvidal, defeating the Florida veteran in a unanimous decision victory.

Appearing during fight week at UFC 286 in London, Covington served as an official backup to the welterweight title fight between Edwards and Usman, successfully making weight for the championship fight on Friday.

Leon Edwards previously scoffed at a title defense against Colby Covington

Calling for a July appearance against Edwards post-fight at UFC 290 during International Fight Week, despite Edwards’ scoffing at the pairing, UFC leader, Dana White confirmed that Covington would be the next in line to challenge for gold at 170lbs.

Winning the title back in August of last year in Salt Lake City, Utah, Edwards stopped Usman with a thunderous fifth round high kick KO in a rallying performance.

For Covington, the MMA Masters trainee won an interim welterweight crown against former undisputed lightweight champion, Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225 in June 2018.