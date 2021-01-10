UFC welterweight and vocal Donald Trump supporter Jorge Masvidal is unhappy to see the president be banned from Twitter.

The tech giant took the decision to de-platform Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riot which took place on January 6. Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol building in an attempt to oppose Joe Biden’s election victory. In the riot five people died and many more were seriously injured.

Twitter bosses are of the opinion that Trump used their platform to incite the riot and for that reason, they permanently banned POTUS from using the social media site. They explained the decision to remove Trump with the following statement.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Masvidal was one of the many people unhappy with Twitter’s decision to try to silence one of the most world’s most powerful men. ‘Gamebred’ took to the social media platform to voice his displeasure, he wrote.

“Not too many places I ain’t been kicked out of and since all the cool kids have been kicked off Twitter…. @jack Follow the leader. Ala din my way out of here #supernecessary”

The inaugural BMF champion has been a very avid Trump supporter and even helped with the re-election campaign in Florida. It appears he is likely to leave Twitter like many are already doing. UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has joined social media site Parler which prides itself on allowing its users to speak freely without the fear of being de-platformed.

Masvidal has not competed inside the Octogon since losing against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. He is currently being linked to a fight with former teammate and friend Colby Covington but nothing has been signed yet.

Do you agree with Jorge Masvidal? Is it wrong for Twitter to de-platform Donald Trump?