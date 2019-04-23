Jorge Masvidal Sounds Off On ‘Attention Whore’ Ben Askren

Top-ranked welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Ben Askren are on a collision course for July’s stacked UFC 239 pay-per-view. It’s time Masvidal sounds off on his outspoken opponent as a result.

With his popularity at an all-time high thanks to his epic catchphrase, Masvidal claims he will earn a title shot by defeating the brash Askren this summer.

‘Funky’ has bulldozed his way into the position of one of MMA’s most polarizing names since being ‘traded’ to the UFC from ONE Championship. He’s done so by bombarding social media with his opinions of essentially every topic related to mixed martial arts (MMA). Some love his over-the-top style, many others do not.

Not surprisingly, Masvidal is among the latter contingent. ‘Gamebred’ spoke up on Askren’s ‘unique’ style during an appearance on ‘Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show’ (quotes via MMA News) this week. The ATT-trained welterweight says his disdain for Askren began long before he ever entered the UFC:

“There’s numerous things I don’t like about the guy. I just think he’s a punk and he shows it every time with his behavior. Like when Khabib won the belt at ’55, he was saying all types of stuff about Khabib like ‘I’m his kryptonite’ or ‘I would beat Khabib.’ First of all, you’re not even in the UFC, you’re not a ’55-pounder. Who the f*ck cares? He’s an attention whore and I don’t mix well with those people for some reason.”

Doesn’t Mix Well

Masvidal continued on about just why he doesn’t try to make friends with personalities like Askren. He said ‘Funky’ tried to talk to him but he wasn’t having any of his so-called “corny” conversation. At the end of the day, he’d much rather punch him in the face:

“I don’t mingle with them, I didn’t talk to him at the gym, I think he tried to strike a conversation like a corny person that he is and we didn’t talk about nothing cause he’s just like an idiot. I might have just walked away because he was trying to talk to me. [He’s] not somebody I clicked with, I wouldn’t do anything with this guy except punch him in the face.”

This rivalry isn’t going anywhere. It seems to be picking up steam heading into the most packed card of the year on paper. Whose side are you on prior to UFC 239?