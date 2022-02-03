Jorge Masvidal decided to take things up a notch in his feud with Colby Covington after releasing a compilation video attacking his former best friend and training partner.

Masvidal and Covington will get to settle their differences just next month when the pair are scheduled to headline UFC 272. However, that hasn’t stopped either man from taking jabs at the other in the build-up to their fight.

Masvidal even decided to use a Covington line against the man himself calling his video ‘The Real Street Judas’ to get under his skin.

Covington often refers to Masvidal as ‘Street Judas’ which is taken from Masvidal’s self-given nickname of ‘Street Jesus’.

The video highlights a compilation of Covington’s moments over the last few years highlighting where he has made some questionable decisions, and Masvidal doesn’t plan for this to be the last shot fired at his UFC 272 opponent after revealing on his Twitter there is more to come.

The video can be found here:

To be continued…. https://t.co/xC9yxnZuMR — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 3, 2022

Jorge Masvidal’s Welterweight Future

Having had two attempts at the current champion, it is unlikely we will see Masvidal back in the title frame soon. However, a win on Colby Covington would absolutely boost his chances. Welterweight has become one of the more active divisions since the turn of the year with every fighter ranked in the top eight either having a matchup scheduled in or having made way into conversations about fights.

As for Jorge Masvidal, if he were to win here let’s assess his options. One fight the UFC could always look to is Leon Edwards Vs. Jorge Masvidal. Given the pair’s history and previously cancelled bouts this one would make a lot of sense.

If Edwards can best Usman and claim gold and Masvidal beats Covington, there is already a solid storyline built up. If both men lose the fight still makes sense, both would be looking to get back in the win column and they would finally get a chance to settle their differences. Given the winner or Muhammad Vs. Luque is expected to be next in line for the title.

Another option the UFC could look to is Gilbert Burns, rumours are circulating that he is going to fight Khamzat Chimaev in April. Both men would be on a similar timeline and Masvidal is aware he will have to take out the elite contenders if he wants to get a shot back at gold. A highly ranked name like Burns and Covington would surely be enough for him.

Who do you predict to win Jorge Masvidal or Colby Covington?

